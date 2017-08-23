UFO Sighting in Mountain View, California on 2017-08-21 10:20:00 – Was balloon size.

I took 2 pictures of the eclipse at the time that we saw 75% of it. at 10:20 and within 1 min. took another pic, and there is a ufo in the first pic. i took at exactly 10:20 am on 8/21/17. its gone less than 1 min. later. the first pic. was the first one i took, and if you zoom in to the sun, above to the right there is something in the cloud. the second pic. was taken less than a min. later....It's gone. when i did take the first pic., i saw something from the corner from my eye and then what you see is what i saw.