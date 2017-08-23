UFO Sighting in Lakewood, Colorado on 2017-08-21 11:44:00 – Trying to take a pic of the solar eclipse and caught this object in the picture

During the solar eclipse on august 21, 2017 at 11:45 am mdt, we all went outside to see the solar eclipse. i was trying to see if i could take a picture of the eclipse. i snapped a few shots but ended up only keeping this one photo. i didn't realize i had captured anything in the photo until after the fact. i showed the picture to a co worker and she brought it to my attention that there was something strange in the photo that i took. the photo was taken with my iphone 7, the live feature is always on. i reviewed the photo and with the live feature, you can see the object moving across the screen/sky at a rapid speed. too fast to be a bird or an airplane. what could it be?