UFO Sighting in Kearney, Missouri on 2017-08-23 04:35:00 – Large bright light moved rapidly across sky and broke apart at horizon level

I stepped outside at approximately 4:35 a.M. to let the dogs out as i do every day. a few seconds after stepping outside, i noticed an intense blue/white object moving rapidly across the sky from west to east. the object maintained its size and light intensity until it broke into several pieces and vanished on the eastern horizon. this was an intensely bright object, no visible tail, just a solid bright sphere. no sound was noted. immediately after the object vanished, i noticed several dim flashes in the sky in the area where i first sighted the object. the entire episode lasted approximately 5 seconds.