UFO Sighting in Idaho Falls, Idaho on 2017-08-22 00:00:00 – Star like ufos that moved silently straight above me. went different directions and stopped.

I often look at the stars and see them move. lastnight i decided to look at the stars and down load night vision on my phone. at around 11:30 or 12:00, i looked up and saw several star like ufos moving so i started taking pictures and this is what i witnessed. there were a few of them moving around at the same tome. my pictures show it. about two weeks ago, my daughter and i saw what appeared to be a huge invisible triangle in the night sky. it has these star looking things at each corner with one slowly flying off. very cool