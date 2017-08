At work copper mine in morenci arizona a friend pf mine saw this bright light through the window went outside and took a picture a few days latter while showing the picture to a friend it was enlarged and you could make out a small human like figure on the left side of the glowing object the fence in the picture is about 6ft high behind it is a laydown yard with parts behind the laydown yard is a 8 to 9 ft berm past that it drops off around 100 ft