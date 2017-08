My fiance and i were walking on the beach in old orchard maine ( 08-12-17 2252), when we both saw in the clouds an object that was red in color. we were both startled as it came out of nowhere. this object began to get brighter to the point of the size of a golf ball. this object hovered for about two minutes or so then it started to move to the left of the shore line. the object after about 3 minutes started to dim and was just gone.