UFO Sighting in Ohio on 2017-08-21 14:32:00 – Found something in video while filming the solar eclipse.

In the first 25 seconds of the video there are 2 occasions where a dark object moves from left to right while i was taking video of the solar eclipse. near the end of the video i say "perfect timing". at that moment it was 2:34 which was suppose to be our maximum coverage. time can be subtracted from that to show exact time to the second of the day that this occurred. i have only used pause on my phone and blown up the picture but don't know what it is. excited that i may have finally caught my first 2 events. the black objects are just above the trees in the background. i was facing away from the sun and videoing over my shoulder. i didn't know anything was captured until reviewing the video.