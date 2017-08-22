UFO Sighting in Maastricht, Limburg on 2016-10-18 00:00:00 – Looked liked a huge meteoriite coming in

Whilst walking my dogs late in the evening in the dutch town of maastricht a strange round object passed me at an incredible speed. it looked like a meteor. it was like a round ball and silver grey in colour, there seemed to be smoke in front of it but due to the speed i could not see any more details. after the sighting i thought ok i have just seen a meteor and thank god i did not get hit by it, but as it passed over the rooftops there was no sound of impact so i know that it was an alien craft