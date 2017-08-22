UFO Sighting in La Center, Kentucky on 2017-08-22 21:43:00 – Stayed in one spot, slowly descended until gone

As my boyfriend and i were driving home from town, i looked up into the sky as we turned onto our street. i noticed these lights in the sky that were blinking different colors. at first i thought it was a plane but i realized it wasn't moving. now as a skeptic, after pulling into the driveway i go into the house and ask other family members to come outside. i asked them if they saw the same and they said yes. we get binoculars and see that it's like an oval shape. i then notice another what appeared to be maybe a football length apart. i watched them for about an hour as it slowly descended, before they completely disappeared.