UFO Sighting in Clinton, Utah on 2017-08-22 18:32:00 – White object dropped out of cloud behind houses then accended at a 45 degree angle to the north

Had just sat down on my back porch and looked to the east at a cloud when a white object dropped out of the cloud quickly, descending behind the houses to my east then quickly accended at a 40-45 degree angle to the north. object was very fast and made no sounds.