I like to take pictures of a birds, sunsets, airplanes, ocean and nature. i have all this pictures taken in different dates and i discovered all those strange things when i start zooming to see if my camera lens has any dirt or something else. i do have more than 100 pictures of different things that i don't know what it is. i can describe anything because i saw only in my house. i also has a report of a orb in 2009.