UFO Sighting in Salem, Oregon on 2017-08-21 10:15:00 – Right before the total eclipse, in salem or, my brother pointed to a dark orb shaped object just floating perfectly still. it was directly south of our location. and to a kptv fox 12 news helicopter flew by the object and the object did not move.

We were outside waiting for the total eclipse. my brother pointed out a black colored orb floating in the sky. the object was directly to the south of us. a fox 12 news helicopter flew by the object as the eclipse started to pass, but the sky was still a dark color. the object did not move. the object was a ways away from us in the sky. i took a video of the orb before the eclipse started.