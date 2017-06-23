Alien Encounter in Ontario on 2017-04-11 00:00:00 – Beautiful,it’s amazing to see not scary or evil

They come and visit me regularly,little greys they are loving and in no way evil. i hold a cute baby one and am very close to him,i do not want any of them harmed they are sweet and loving. i see one that is a bit taller called dor and a pure white female called olympia i have known these guys for 25 years and are teaching me stuff. people do not need to fear them they they are loving and kind,i love them very much and don't want anything to happen to them they have helped my life. they are so cute and beautiful no way scary