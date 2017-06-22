UFO Sighting in Santa Rosa, California on 2017-06-22 00:00:00 – A shiny light in the middle of the night with half a dozen very small vessels around it blinking.

I was watching guardians of the galaxy when i saw a light swaying left to right. at first i thought it was a star but then these weird small lights started decending or something around the thing. the small lights were to small so you couldn't see it with both eyes only one, and they seemed to try to blanket the sky in front of me. there's been lots of momenta like his where i've seen something strange so i was kinda just smiling. the biggest star looking thing after a hour slowly faded away. to my assumption its releasing the small light across the sky across the town or something. it was heading southwest for sure from the east side of town. the big light faded but the small lights were still there. know one would notices because they are always to busy. i've encountered around 5 ufos: a triangular craft over rhonert park, 1 balloon looking thing with a invisible circle(forcefield?) and a military helicopter flew by, a super small object slowly moving across the sky, a rod over hidden valley, and the worlds largest freaking disc in the sky clear as day at healdsburg(faded within under 1 second and 4 sightings).