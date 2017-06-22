UFO Sighting in Santa Margarita, California on 2017-06-21 07:45:00 – Feeding my cows at sunset and this disc shaped object with windows that were illuminated flew by me in between my ranch and my neighbors , abouve the tree line but below the mountain ridgeline.

I was out on my ranch feeding my cows at sunset yesterday and i saw this disc shaped object fly by. it was in between my ranch & my neighbors . it was above the tops of the trees but below the mountain ridge. it was disc or saucer shaped and had windows around it . it went past me then hovered above the neighbors across the street although by then it went up a bit higher, so by the time i got to the top of the hill on my atv i couldn't see it as clearl as when it flew by. this craft has been around quite a bit in the past 2 weeks and there was a lot of orbs around it as well . the past two nights there has been a lot of orbs , i'm not sure what it's all about but it's a bit unsettling to me . i would love to film this activity other then just on a cell phone so i called the photo shop in town then sammys camerax in santa barbara and neither one seemed to have any equipment to film night vision and a powerful zoom , and of course i said what do people film stars with , i was told cell phones . as soon as i said well how about ufo 's , i'm sure you can imagine their response !! dial tone so if anyone could please suggest what equipment i need or what works really good i would appreciate it .