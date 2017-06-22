UFO Sighting in Montrose, Colorado on 2017-06-21 19:30:00 – My husband and i were sitting on our deck watching the sunset and we saw the bright light in the sky and decide to take pictures there was 1 or 2 because we saw it come from the same direction twice and went in same direction twice

we were on our front deck watching the sunset and sky when my husband saw bright lights coming from the west i ran into the house to get my phone and my husband ran into the house to get his canon camera we took pictures of the 1st one, i took video with my phone while he took still pictures a second one came from the same direction we have pictures and video, best description as a phoenix or angelic form. body long silver jet type or cylinder, with a possible nose pointing downward. wings that were curved upward 80 degrees towards atmosphere that were fiery orange very bright and a triangular transparent veil that looked translucent seemingly hanging off left wing with bright orbs, we are not sure if it circled our city twice or there were 2 one following the other. it was cloudy and they both went northeast from the west into the clouds but not together they were separate in timing, possibly they were separate entities or one that was circling city could not see them circle because of the overcast in the northeast. we couldnt visually see the shape until we downloaded photos on the computer. we were excited and nervous and we never have seen a machine that could even look like anything of this world this is not the 1st time we have seen ufo's out here, though this one was different then the last 2 we saw that were together hovering over burger king about 4 years ago.