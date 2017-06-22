2017-06-22 UFO Stalker HomeUFO Reports UFO Sighting in Laurel, Maryland on 2017-06-20 19:30:00 – I have a pucture. looks to be a mega structure or possible government hologram testing UFO Sighting in Laurel, Maryland on 2017-06-20 19:30:00 – I have a pucture. looks to be a mega structure or possible government hologram testing By UFO Stalker - 9 hours ago - in UFO Reports My friend was in there car driving saw a mega structure in the clouds. stop the car rolled down the window to get a better look and took the picture i have added as a attachment