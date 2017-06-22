UFO Sighting in Laurel, Maryland on 2017-06-20 19:30:00 – I have a pucture. looks to be a mega structure or possible government hologram testing

UFO Sighting in Laurel, Maryland on 2017-06-20 19:30:00 – I have a pucture. looks to be a mega structure or possible government hologram testing

By UFO Stalker
- 9 hours ago
- in UFO Reports
UFO Alien Abduction
My friend was in there car driving saw a mega structure in the clouds. stop the car rolled down the window to get a better look and took the picture i have added as a attachment