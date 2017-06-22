UFO Sighting in Greenfield, Ohio on 1998-07-05 20:05:00 – a stereotypical looking silver/spherical disc shaped object that appeared to be following us. at the time we were a little freaked out and kept driving and the craft followed us.

We were driving around 8:00 p.M. on a country road when we noticed the ufo following us right above the power lines. the object was only about 40' away-and seemed to be flying right above the power lines that aligned with the road. my brother was driving the car and he said "this thing is on our ass". we were obviously looking at the same thing as it was very close to us and it really freaked us out so we kept driving. it followed us for about a 1/2 mile before it seemed to just disappear. please feel free to give me a call if you need any more information.