UFO Sighting in East Orange, New Jersey on 2017-06-19 15:09:00 – Observed a symmetrical shape object with a round globe on the top, grey/metallic in color with no sound traveling hoovered. descended and continued the same flight path.

I was relaxing in my yard on my back steps looking up at the sky. it was going to rain later so the sky had rain clouds below the white clouds. as i was laying there looking up i noticed an object moving fast above the white clouds to my left. at first i thought it was a bird soaring in the sky. then it slowed down the moment i said that is not a bird. i jumped up to get a closer look at it. it was not a bird. the object then stopped and hoovered. the object slowly descended downwards toward me with no sound then it picked up speed. before i could blink my eyes it was directly in my view. i didnt know rather to run or not, so i just stood there in amazement but scared at the same time. it came down low enough for me to get a brief description of it. i was only viewing what seems like a side view of the object. the object was symmetrical in shape with a round globe on top. it was gray/metallic in color. the object did not glow or pulsate. there were no lights or sound emitting from it. there no visibly signs of propulsion. then it started picking up speed and continued the same flight path as it entered into the rain clouds. after the object disappeared i told a few of my family members and drew a picture of what i saw. i will always question why did it show itself to me instead of continuing its path. i will never forget what i saw.