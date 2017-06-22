UFO Sighting in Deming, New Mexico on 2017-06-20 09:00:00 – Noticed hovering object while driving from las cruces to tucson.

Driving on i10 heading to tucson from las cruces my daughter and i noticed a stationary object to our left in the sky. because it was not making a sound and there were no other objects in that area we thought it may be a ufo. we continued to watch it while driving and then pulled over to continue to see it. it was reflecting the sun at first and looked to be a classic cigar shape. it then became dark in color and we could see some sort of sections coming off of both ends. we tried to get a photo above power lines and with a truck in the frame to show scale. it was obviously very large from our distance. we were very excited and just couldn't believe it. we finally lost site of it because we had to continue on our way.