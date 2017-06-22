Black Triangle Sighting in London, England on 2017-06-13 11:07:00 – Strange cloud formations prompted me to think there might be something above so took series of ipad photos which reveal object in front of the sun

Having coffee sat outside at costa at datchet berkshire uk, 11.07 on the 13th of june observed strange cloud formations which appeared to be eight and six sided developing above my head and part of the cloud looked out of focus which i found intriguing and prompted me to take a series of photos of them with the sun , i felt that there was something there but only could see red kite and swift and housemartin birds flying around above. noticed the triangle object in front of the sun when reviewing my photos taken on the ipad only one photo has this object on it other photos show the birds. confirmed my thoughts of something creating these cloud effects.