Black Triangle Sighting in Lockport, Illinois on 2017-06-21 22:30:00 – “j2” triangle flew from east to west rite over our house

It was around 10:30 pm my girl and i want out for a cigarette on the drive way so while smoking she looked to the east and noticed 2 very very bright lights coming toward us the lights were white and very bright and as it came closer and flew right above us i said "babe its a triangle shape" we all saw the triangle shape was black with 3 lights on each corner and a red light in the center i also saw the the craft and lines on the side of it and the object had to be no more than 1000-1500 ft maybe about 40 mph in the air and for about 30-40 seconds as it flew over us and as it came toward us there was no sound until it came rite under us and it sounded like a helicopter-biplane but not a deep sound its just hard to describe the sound than the object traveled to the west and we can still see the lights at least for a couple miles till we didnt see the lights any more.