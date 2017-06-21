UFO Sighting in Washington on 2017-06-21 22:50:00 – A light orb shot up from the tree

Was laying in bed looking out the window when a light orb shot up from the tree. i've been observing the tree because of strange activity. leaves this luminesceand move when there's no wind in ways that contradict wind flow. i first noticed the object because it was so bright in comparison to the night . the object shot straight up from the trees. i was astonished and i realized it was unknown/ unexplained. i tried to rationalize what it might be but every conclusion i came to was that it was an ufo