UFO Sighting in Saint Agnes, England on 2017-06-06 16:10:00 – Me and 2 other friends witnessed and photoed object over st agnes becon in cornwall

Me and 2 other friends seen this oject hoovering over the sea making no sound , it was seen from st agnes becon in cornwall , after photoing the object it took off at a very high rate of speed and also changed from bright orange to red