UFO Sighting in Red Lion, Pennsylvania on 2017-06-18 19:15:00 – Silver transparent sphere observed followed by chopper and airplane at same low altitude

I was standing in my backyard watching the field for deer and noticed a silver but mostly transparent sphere floating in the sky about 300-400 feet in the air. the object floated without sound, or light. i pulled my phone from my pocket and switched to video mode but would not pick up the object; it blended perfectly with backdrop in media, but clear as day in the sky with the human eye. the object after 10-15 seconds shot off out of site, followed directly after by a helicopter and a non commercial plane at the same low altitude and coarse. a second after that a loud boom was heard.