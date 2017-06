UFO Sighting in Mount Dora, Florida on 2017-06-21 12:04:00 – I was playing with a hubcap there in air and took a picture at lunch with co workers, we laughed but when i got home i saw to specs on pic and one looks like a helicopter looking at a triangular shape, we heard nothing and saw nothing

Was at work with co workers at an old barn and found old hubcap decided i would throw it in air and try to make a ufo picture which you can see in photo but when i got home i saw two black dots on photo and zoomed in and upper one looked like a military helicopter looking down on a triangular craft