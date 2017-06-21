UFO Sighting in Auburn, Washington on 2017-06-11 21:08:00 – Chevron of lights, no structure visible, pointed toward the left of the photo

While staying a couple days at the casino in our rv, i took several photos of the sunset. i didn't notice anything unusual at the time, but upon sifting through the photos later i came across this one that seems to have a small chevron of lights between the clouds. the strange part is that these lights were not anywhere in the photos taken just before and after this one. my first instinct was that i had taken the photo through a window, but that was not the case. my next thought was a lens flare from the lights on the ground directly beneath the object, but i am unsure if this is the culprit either. i am left just as surprised as i am intrigued.