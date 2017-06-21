Black Triangle Sighting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 2017-06-21 22:25:00 – Lights i observed from my porch, then moved to a better vantage point

I was sitting on my porch sound 10:20 pm when i saw two strange lights that were stationary - weren't moving. i began videotaping then one appeared to move a little. i decided to move to a clearing down the street and realized there were three of the lights and started filming again. the one furthest to the right appeared to start moving to up and to the right. i managed to get a short video from beneath this object but i sort of fumbled at first and took a picture instead of recording video. then i went back to the other two lights and they remained stationary for some time. the one to the left began moving to the left in a straight line. then it flew almost over head and i managed to get a brief video of that also.