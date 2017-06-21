Black Triangle Sighting in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on 2016-11-10 02:30:00 – It was triangular with three lights at its edges n was kind of transparent but also sometimes reflecting lights , it made no sound n changed directions after equal intervals

Me and one of my college friend were on the roof of our hostel ,discussing our daily life suddenly a flock of birds passed by they were white in colour so we noticed them in the night sky but it felt strange to see birds at night as we were looking up we saw a triangular object almost transparent but sometimes reflecting lights , it also had three dull white lights on its edges which became brighter , first we thought it was a plane but they dont fly so low and they have flickering lights and also made noise but this object was silent , it went on a straight line then changed its direction thrice each after 10 sec and then continued and then as it went far it dissapeared