UFO Sighting in Texas on 2017-06-20 01:00:00 – Strange light in the sky early this morning

Early this morning, around 1:00am, i was in the back yard having a cigarette, and i noticed a light in the sky, which i first thought was a star, but when it began to move, i figured maybe it was a satellite. when it began to change direction, i figured it might be a helicopter, but when the air conditioner kicked off, i noticed no noise. the object zigged and zagged lazily across the sky to my west. i observed the object for about 15 minutes until it seemed to climb higher and higher in the sky. it was truly bizarre and i've never seen anything like that. this was over dallas, tx. anyway, i don't know what it could be and wanted to see if anyone else had filed a report about this strange light over north texas. i would have taken video, but my camera on my phone is no good in low light situations.