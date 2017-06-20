UFO Sighting in Sukteri, Haryana on 2017-06-15 22:22:00 – Rectangular object with three circular lights at underneath in a single line

Me and my friend gopal we were roaming in the office campus after having our dinner while i noticed one giant ufo in the clear night sky. immediately i told him and he also saw the same thing. one giant rectangular object was moving very fast in a straight line and it had three dots of light underneath. i know that most of you guys are ignorant enough to believe that we are the only intelligent species in this vast space. but maybe whatever we saw today was not man made cause we have never seen anything like this before,even it was moving quite fast without making any noise. that was pretty fascinating ...