UFO Sighting in Saint Marys, Georgia on 2017-06-18 08:00:00 – Seevln hovering saturday night. sunday morning approached by invisible college entity while lying in bed it came behind my buttocks and pumped on my buttocks 3 times . she left a message. p.S. i have the spaceship pocket knife !

I had mixed emotions