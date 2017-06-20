UFO Sighting in Fort Smith, Arkansas on 2017-05-01 21:17:00 – Came down and leveled and turn back up

I had bought a new time lapse video camera and was letting it run out my back door all night long and down load it the next day. i had watch it a few times with out seeing anything. i then slowed it down as much as i could and noticed the objects almost in a vertical dive then level off and then back up almost vertical when a third object came up from below with them. the rectangular objects had four equally spaced lights. i know what planes and jets look like in the night sky and these were not normal.