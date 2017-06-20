UFO Sighting in Enderby, British Columbia on 2014-06-13 00:00:00 – Came up from the mountain in the nw with bright shards of blinding white light and had a blood red to orange center. as it descended it became more orange and as it seemed to land on the ground it was like a cosmic orange dust from the ground to the top

The trees. i was outside walking my dog. i usually look at the stars at night and it just came up from behind the mountain and was so bright. had no idea what it was, just that it had to be a ufo, as it was not my first experience. the bright white shards of light went out when it started to come towards me and got lighter and lighter orange as it came to the ground. i looked all around it, then back to the middle and then it just disapeard. when i looked back up in the sky the ufo was back up there and i watched it go to the north east until it was out of site. my feelings were that i had just seen one more fabulous sighting. i did check to make sure that the moon was still hanging in the sky,which of course it was.