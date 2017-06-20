UFO Sighting in Crete, Nebraska on 2017-06-20 22:10:00 – Moving ring of lights

Stepped outside about 10:05 and spotted a circle of white lights to the west about 45 degrees above the horizon. the lights seemed to be attached to a central structure. the lights approached from the west, and has it got closer, i could see two similar rings of red and green lights on either side. lights were steady, not flashing. the three rings passed directly overhead. i heard what sounded like a single jet engine. the lights continued on to the east til i lost sight of them about south of lincoln. weirdest thing i've ever seen. i suspect some sort of strange aircraft lighting, but it was really big! i just don't know!