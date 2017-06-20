UFO Sighting in Bryan, Texas on 1961-02-14 12:00:00 – Mother in front yard for valentines picture, did not notice objects in sky.

My mother was in our front yard at the time. she was looking at her valentine box of candy. apparently she did not notice the object hovering over her head. neither did the person who took this picture. there were actually two pictures. i am unable to find the second one. in it, the objects were in a different position. i will look again for it. i realize this is from a long time ago but the picture recently resurfaced and i found it interesting. the pictures were in my mother's possession until she passed away. she had stated that she did not know the objects were over her head at the time.