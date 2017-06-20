Black Triangle Sighting in Orrington, Maine on 2017-06-20 22:15:00 – 3 silent triangle aircraft (sequential) & pulsing orb – maine

Very cool sighting indeed, viewed with 10x50 binoculars. watched three silent triangle vehicles appear in the southern sky, followed the exact same path, and disappear in the north eastern horizon. all had same lighting config but flashed slightly different from another: green & red wingtips from front flashing white - steady white only from the rear; one solid red in the center, strobe - and one steady white light in front. all traveled nearly the exact same path with same apparent size as commercial aircraft (tip-to-tip) but absolutely no sound. separated by about 2-3 minutes from each other. was able to confirm inaudible not related to distance/vantage because there were commercial aircraft that came after the three triangles that were distinctly audible. another strange occurrence in between the 2nd and 3rd vehicles was a flicker high in the southern sky that caught my attention: i kept catching a flash out of the corner of my eye but couldn't locate it with the naked eye. eventually was able to get my binoculars on it and it was an orange-ish glowing sphere that would slowly pulse bright for a second and then back down to dull, repeating every 8-10 seconds about. the "pulse" was not a strobe-like but would gradually increase in luminosity and back down. it made literally a u-turn in the sky that could fit in the "cup" part of the big dipper. was clearly much, much higher than the triangle/commercial craft. initially heading southeast>northwest but reversed course and departed the way it came - not disappearing under the horizon, but would looked like and increase in altitude.