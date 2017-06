1. looking over swamp near my home as i had been seeing orbs there prior evenings 2. saw from side of my vision's periphery and it went in front of me 3. i knew it was a ufo due to beig zn experiencer 4. saw it come down and wobble when it landed. 5-6. i saw door open and the sound of metal. being then exited and slowly spoke he word hello. i then replied hello, too. i do not remember anything after till i saw the object ascend and leave