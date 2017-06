We were driving home going west on i-44 about 1/2 from going under 75 highway. my daughter took a picture on her i-pad of a pyramid shaped "what we thought was a cloud. when we got home to look at it we did not see a cloud but a metallic ufo that was the highth of clouds. the object also had dotted white spots behind it as far as the picture can be seen through my windshield. the object is above the tiny windshield crack above the rearview mirror.