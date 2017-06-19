UFO Sighting in Tallahassee, Florida on 2017-06-17 04:10:00 – Was moving towards me until i started recording.

4:00 am on saturday morning i was outside getting ready to go fishing and talking to my daughter. we were standing on the porch. out of the corner of my eye i noticed a light in the field. looked like every other light that is seen in the field, my neighbors leave their porch lights on all the time and it looked just like that except i was drawn to this one. it was dark out, i don't think the stars and moon were even visible die to cloud coverage that morning. i walked behind the barn towards the pasture and kneeled down. for maybe 3 minutes nothing. although i was telling myself it's just a porch light i couldn't stop looking at it. i looked behind me for a second just to be aware of my surroundings and when i turned back around towards the light it was moving slowly towards me. i blinked my eyes and shook my head a couple times to make sure my eyes weren't playing tricks on me. nope, it was still moving towards me and getting lower. i start to fumble for my phone to record. i get my video recorder out and point it at the light for a minute or two it seems to be still coming in my direction but than this thing starts zooming around, sends out a flash of light and than just hovers again for a second before slowly moving up till i couldn't see it anymore.