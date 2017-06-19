UFO Sighting in Powell River, British Columbia on 2017-05-03 00:00:00 – Looked up, noticed a odd looking craft, with no typical lights. glowed green at the rear of disc. completely silent.

I was coming home from work one evening in may (about midnight) i was unloading my gear when i decided to look up. saw a oval shaped disc headed in a north west direction. the night was perfectly still, no wind or rain, light cloud. i strained to hear an engine noise, but none was heard. an early blue green glow was at the rear of the craft, which silently and gently changed direction over our house...Headed out over vancouver island (west). this was the same week of the north korean incident where american war ships headed to north korea. ( maybe a coincidence) i was in a little shock at what i saw, as the object was very visible, but silent for flying about 500 feet over head. lost sight after craft continued on its flight path. i told my wife, she was excited