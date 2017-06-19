UFO Sighting in Marina del Rey, California on 2017-05-05 00:00:00 – Octagon shaped emerald green reflecting orb

1. i was on my balcony at my apt complex in marina del rey, near airport flight path 2. in the afternoon while i was on the phone, around 3pm 3. i couldn't tell if it was a mylar balloon at first, but then a second one appeared, and they were moving in a pattern a balloon never could 4. i saw a flat octagon shaped emerald green object moving in space, eastward, near the lax flight path. it was not a plane. it was moving in a strange way i had never seen. it kept reflecting light as it moved. then a second appeared out of no where. i stared at them for about 15 minutes trying to figure out what it was. they were small in my view, but close enough to see the shape and color. then out of now where they disappeared at the same time 5. i felt strange, like i was seeing something very foreign to me. it also disappeared right in front of my eyes 6. i blinked my eyes and both objects were gone