Flysing saucer above cloud and flying around airplane while landing in humacao, pr. i decided to take sequence of photos of the sky from a hill. i noticed the object when reviewing it on the camera at the same place i took the photos. my feeling is that these things are around us all time 24/7 here at the eastern part of puerto rico. how can it be possible that at a random time when i take pictures of the sky a flysing saucer appears in 2 of 5 photos in sequence ?