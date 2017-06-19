UFO Sighting in Haverhill, Massachusetts on 2017-06-03 00:00:00 – Very high/reflective cyclinder/two huge appendages appearing to be blue lights/blinked off then blinked on in diff location.

We were grilling (my husband and i) in our yard the sky was cloudless with a jet passing high overhead every few minutes or so.I'm an ex a&p mechanic and my dad owned a plane so when jets fly over i instinctively look up. the plane i was watching was a 747 and flying at what i thought was about 35-40k feet.That is when i saw a very large (estimate it to be about a mile in length)cylinder highly reflective with two appendages one on each side of the cylinder that looked circular emitting a steady blue light. the size of these were at least 1/4th the size of the entire ship. at first i thought oh those must be some sort of propulsion but was not sure.The object would disappear and reappear at least 2-3 arcs of the sky. also i need to add that i thought this object was at least 100k feet in altitude as it was very far above the jet contrails.I also asked my husband to take a look and see if he saw what i was seeing and he confirmed that he was seeing everything i was describing.The house we live in my husband grew up in and as a child had seen strange lights in the sky with his grandmother in the mid 1960's.