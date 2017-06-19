UFO Sighting in Florida on 2017-06-18 15:12:00 – Just watch the fox news lesd i showed you and give me props for pointing it out?

Just look at the fox coverage on the syrian plane shot down on 6-18-17 and at 1 minute 14 seconds 2 ufo's fly fast as hell past the screen... you tell me? i'll post a pic at 1minute 14 seconds but i tried it again and you need super slow motion to cahttps://scontent-mia1-2.Xx.Fbcdn.Net/v/t1.0-9/19225931_1852657474748083_2019594723213789973_n.Jpg?Oh=9211baa38561493d8f04c946125e67b4&oe=59e68db8tch it again because it fly's faster than seconds. https://scontent-mia1-2.Xx.Fbcdn.Net/v/t1.0-9/19225931_1852657474748083_2019594723213789973_n.Jpg?Oh=9211baa38561493d8f04c946125e67b4&oe=59e68db8