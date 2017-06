Though was watching a star glow bright yellow/orange. stationary for about 1 minute while i watched. started moving. onece over head was able to make out a shape very similar to a star wars imperial transport ship. had one main light directly in center and one flashing light on either side of main light. not on wing tips like all known aircraft. wings were slightly rear swept. i've never seen anything move across the sky so fast. both my girlfriend and i witnessed it.