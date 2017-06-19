UFO Sighting in Alberta on 2017-06-18 15:41:00 – I took a picture of a biplane flying over with my cell phone and noticed something else in the photo after i had taken it

There is a small airport where some biplanes were flying around in the late afternoon yesterday and i took a picture of one flying over some buildings beside the small airfield.It was around 3:30 p.M. and sunny with clouds.When i looked at the photo later i noticed something behind the aircraft.At the time i took the picture there was only the biplane flying at radio or radar level or just above it,he was alone with no other aircraft around him.There were some birds flying around and my cellphone did not turn off by itself this time.It is an iphone 5s and it was on hdr-chrome.