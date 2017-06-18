UFO Sighting in San Jose, California on 2017-06-16 22:45:00 – Orangish orb hovering and gliding through night sky and then disapearing as if going behind clouds it no clouds were in the sky.

While walking up my stairs to the appartment, i glanced to the west and saw the orange orb hovering at first. initial thought was that it was a plane since i live south of the airport and see plane traffic all the time but this had no flashing lights or steady white lights. it appeared to glide through the sky and then fade out within 3 secs. i observed the object for about 2 minutes total. my room mate then told me he saw the same thing the day after but he was out camping at lake san antonio and he saw the orb move in a similar fashion between 9:30-10:30pm. just thought that was too coincidental and especially in 2 very different locations. i frequently observe the night sky any time i'm outside and am usually able to distinguish objects and planes but this object was not the usual.