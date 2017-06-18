UFO Sighting in Port Dover, Ontario on 2017-06-10 18:56:00 – Looking at lake took pics of the gulls

I was taking pics after having supper at the erie beach. the bottom middle does not look like a gull. the top 2 are obvious laughing gulls. bottom is wings curved down and reflecting light. it is amazing what the camerapicks up and the eye cant see because of our sight shortcomings. i imagine it was moving at a clip. not seen in any other pics i took.I encourage people to take pics. what u capture may amaze u. these events happen daily. more frequent then you know. what do u think? gull or craft?