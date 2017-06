UFO Sighting in Perkasie, Pennsylvania on 2017-06-18 22:40:00 – Saw a dark black sphere traveling at the edge of space from s to ne the size of a large ashtray moving 3 times faster then spacstation tracted with my binoculars for 18 to 22 seconds

I was watching the sky with my binoculars when i tracked a large black object the size of a basketball at the height of space againstthe lighter color of space i can see it well it was moving 3 or 4ortimes the speed of the space station it must have been a huge mothership in my boat across the sky i watched it for at least 18 to 22 seconds it was really going fast at the edge of space it was traveling south west to north east